The world's best gastroenterology specialty hospitals

Mayo Clinic Rochester (Minn.) has been named the top hospital in the world for gastroenterology in 2024 by Newsweek.

Newsweek identified the top 150 gastroenterology specialty hospitals in the world in partnership with Statista.

The top 25 GI hospitals in the world:

1. Mayo Clinic-Rochester (Minn.)

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

4. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

5. Asan Medical Center (Seoul, South Korea)

6. The Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

7. King's College Hospital (London)

8. Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli (Rome)

9. Samsung Medical Center (Seoul, South Korea)

10. Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein (Sao Paulo)

11. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

12. The Catholic University of Korea-Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital (Seoul, South Korea)

13. St. Mark's Hospital (Harrow, United Kingdom)

14. Clinica Universidad de Navarra (Pamplona, Spain)

15. Toronto General-University Health Network

16. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

17. Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin

18. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

19. AP-HP-Hôpital Universitaire Pitié Salpêtrière (Paris)

20. University of Chicago Medical Center

21. Istituto Clinico Humanitas (Rozzano, Italy)

22. John Radcliffe Hospital (Oxford, United Kingdom)

23. UCLA Health – Ronald Reagan Medical Center (Los Angeles)

24. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care-Stanford Hospital

25. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix





