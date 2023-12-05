GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

The top endoscopy ASCs for 2023

Claire Wallace -  

The Leapfrog Group has named the top ASCs in the nation for 2023, including five endoscopy-focused facilities. 

The honor is based on several patient care quality standards, including staffing, hand hygiene, infection rates, practices for safer surgery and error prevention.

The top endoscopy ASCs for 2023: 

Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Coral Springs (Fla.) 

Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center (Supply, N.C.) 

John Hopkins Gastroenterology and Hepatology Endoscopy & Surgery Center (Columbia, Md.) 

St. Luke's Endoscopy Center-Buxmont (Sellersville, Pa.) 

St. Luke’s Endoscopy Center-Twin Rivers (Easton, Pa.) 

