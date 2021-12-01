The sole endoscopy center to earn Leapfrog's patient care excellence award

The Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center in Supply, N.C., was recognized by Leapfrog Group Nov. 30 for excellence in patient care.

The Leapfrog Group, a quality and patient safety watchdog, released its first awards for excellence in patient care to ASCs. The group assessed ASCs based on mastery of quality standards, including staffing, patient experience, hand hygiene, surgical checklist protocols and error prevention.

The Novant Health endoscopy center opened in 2018 and offers colonoscopies, upper gastrointestinal endoscopies and flexible sigmoidoscopies. The center was one of 13 recognized and the only endoscopy center to be recognized for patient safety.

