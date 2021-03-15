The rise of GI Alliance

Dallas-based GI Alliance is the biggest private equity-backed gastroenterology platform in the U.S.

GI Alliance, led by President Jim Weber, MD, has aggressively expanded since first closing its deal with Waud Capital Partners in November 2018.

Here's how it got that way:

November 2018: Waud Capital Partners and Southlake-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants close a deal. They establish the GI Alliance, a practice management company based in Dallas. Dr. Weber is the president and CEO of TDDC.

July 2019: The GI Alliance enters into a deal with Evanston-based Illinois Gastroenterology Group, becoming the first established PE-backed GI platform to expand.

August 2019: The GI Alliance invests in five ASCs owned by Texas Digestive Disease Consultants and Illinois Gastroenterology Group.

September 2019: The GI Alliance continues to rapidly grow, partnering with Beaumont-based Southeast Texas Gastroenterology Associates.

October 2019: The GI Alliance enters into a partnership with Phoenix-based Arizona Digestive Health, growing its affiliated network to more than 275 physicians in four states.

Days later, the GI Alliance acquires San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates and San Antonio Digestive Disease Consultants, adding another 17 physicians to its network.

November 2019: GI Alliance acquires Indianapolis Gastroenterology and Hepatology, growing to a fifth state.

GI Alliance partners with Amarillo (Texas) Endoscopy Center.

December 2019: GI Alliance acquires Little Rock-based GastroArkansas, marking the sixth state the gastroenterology services organization has expanded into.

GI Alliance acquires Lubbock Digestive Disease Associates and South Plains Endoscopy Center, further expanding its presence in Texas.

March 2020: GI Alliance acquires Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio.

July 2020: GI Alliance partners with Peoria-based Illinois Gastroenterology Institute.

November 2020: GI Alliance partners with Hinsdale (Ill.) Gastroenterology Associates and Carl Calandra, DO.

GI Alliance partners with Adult Gastroenterology Associates of Tulsa (Okla.), expanding into Oklahoma.

December 2020: GI Alliance partners with Gastrointestinal Associates in Jackson, Miss., expanding into its eighth state postformation.

GI Alliance expands its Louisiana presence through the acquisition of Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates.

January 2021: GI Alliance partners with Cleburne (Texas) Endoscopy Center, Oak Lawn, Ill.-based GI Associates of Chicago and Dallas-based Digestive Health Associates of Texas.

