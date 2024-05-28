The most challenging part of being a gastroenterologist

Being a gastroenterologist comes with many challenges.
This information comes from Medscape's "Gastroenterologist Compensation Report 2024" which was released on May 24.
Here are the most challenging parts of being a gastroenterologist, according to Medscape:
Having so many rules and regulations: 23%
Dealing with Medicare and/or other insurers and getting fair reimbursement: 20%
Having to work long hours: 13%
Dealing with difficult patients: 12%
Working with an EHR system: 11%
Worrying about being sued: 10%
Danger/risk associated with treating COVID-19 patients: 0%
Other: 5%
Nothing: 5%