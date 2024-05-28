The most challenging part of being a gastroenterologist

Being a gastroenterologist comes with many challenges.

This information comes from Medscape's "Gastroenterologist Compensation Report 2024" which was released on May 24.

Here are the most challenging parts of being a gastroenterologist, according to Medscape:

Having so many rules and regulations: 23%

Dealing with Medicare and/or other insurers and getting fair reimbursement: 20%

Having to work long hours: 13%

Dealing with difficult patients: 12%

Working with an EHR system: 11%

Worrying about being sued: 10%

Danger/risk associated with treating COVID-19 patients: 0%

Other: 5%

Nothing: 5%