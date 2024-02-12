The leaders at the helm of the 3 biggest GI groups

Here are the leaders at the helm of the three biggest GI groups based on the number of physicians:

GI Alliance

James Weber, MD, is the CEO and founder of GI Alliance, the largest independent gastroenterology provider network in the United States. He first opened Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in 1995 before launching GI Alliance in 2018.

Gastro Health

Joseph Garcia has served as CEO of Gastro Health since 2018. He previously served as CEO of Sage Dental and chief operating officer of 21st Century Oncology. Mr. Garcia also has experience serving as vice president of operations at Sterling Healthcare, iHealth Technologies and Vivra Specialty Partners.

US Digestive Health

Jerry Tillinger is the CEO of US Digestive Health and has been at the helm of the organization since 2019, when it was formed as a merger of three regional GI groups. He previously served as CEO of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Physicians.