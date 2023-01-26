The growth of GI Alliance: A timeline

In November, 2018, Southlake, Texas-based management services company GI Alliance was formed through a partnership between Waud Capital Partners and Texas Digestive Disease Consultants.

Since then, GI Alliance has expanded into 15 states, managing nearly 800 gastroenterologists.

A timeline of GI Alliance's national expansion:

April 1, 2018: TDDC adds Webster, Texas-based Bay Area Gastroenterology to its organization.

July 26, 2019: GI Alliance expands its Louisiana presence by adding Baton Rouge-based Gastroenterology Associates to its network.

Sept. 13, 2019: GI Alliance partners with the Elgin-based Illinois Gastroenterology Group, bringing its network to 215 gastroenterologists.

Sept. 17, 2019: GI Alliance partners with Beaumont, Texas-based Southeast Texas Gastroenterology Associates, bringing its network to 220 gastroenterologists.

Oct. 16, 2019: GI Alliance partners with Phoenix-based Arizona Digestive Health, bringing its network to 275 gastroenterologists in four states.

Oct. 21, 2019: GI Alliance partners with San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates.

Nov. 4, 2019: GI Alliance partners with Indianapolis Gastroenterology and Hepatology, bringing its network to 315 gastroenterologists in five states.

Nov. 19, 2019: GI Alliance partners with Amarillo (Texas) Endoscopy Center.

Dec. 11, 2019: GI Alliance expands into its sixth state through a partnership with Little Rock-based GastroArkansas.

Dec. 17, 2019: GI Alliance grows in Texas through a partnership with Lubbock Digestive Disease Associates, bringing its network to 325 gastroenterologists.

July 22, 2020: GI Alliance expands further in the Midwest through a partnership with Peoria-based Illinois Gastroenterology Institute, bringing its network to 350 gastroenterologists.

Dec. 17, 2020: GI Alliance expands in Louisiana through a partnership with Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates in New Orleans and adds an eighth state by partnering with Gastrointestinal Associates in Jackson, Miss.

Jan. 6, 2021: GI Alliance adds Digestive Health Associates of Texas in Dallas.

March 4, 2021: GI Alliance adds Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology to its network.

Jan. 6, 2022: GI Alliance expands into Washington through a partnership with Tacoma-based Washington Gastroenterology, bringing its network to 625 gastroenterologists, and they add another Illinois practice through a partnership with Digestive Disease Consultants in Bloomington.

May 3, 2022: GI Alliance expands into Missouri through a partnership with Digestive Health Specialists in Kansas City, bringing its network to 670 gastroenterologists.

Aug. 19, 2022: GI Alliance goes through a physician-led buyout, valuing the company at $2.2 billion.

Jan. 26, 2023: GI Alliance expands into its 15th state through a partnership with Rocky Hill-based Connecticut GI, bringing its network to nearly 800 gastroenterologists.