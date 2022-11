Gastroenterologist compensation has increased by $111,000 on average since 2012. It took a dive between 2019 and 2020, but has continued to rise since.

How gastroenterologist pay has evolved since 2012, based on data reports from Medscape:

1. 2012: $342,000

2. 2013: $348,000

3. 2014: $370,000

4. 2015: $380,000

5. 2016: $391,000

6. 2017: $408,000

7. 2018: $417,000

8. 2019: $419,000

9. 2020: $406,000

10. 2021: $453,000