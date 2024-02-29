The biggest issues gastroenterology leaders are following

Here are the biggest issues two GI leaders are following:

Note: These responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Omar Khokhar, MD. Partner of Illinois GastroHealth (Bloomington, Ill.): We are becoming increasingly aware of how what we consume affects our physical and mental health. The gut microbiome, long misunderstood and considered the "final frontier," is now a prime area for diagnostics and therapeutics. What's most interesting is how what we eat can affect our microbiome and, in particular, the velocity of change in our gut microbial composition which may occur in a matter of hours! Recent data suggests improvements in sleep, mood, appetite and mental clarity based on gut microbiome health.

Dean Lehmkuhler. Administrator of Northside Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center (Indianapolis): I am focused currently on hiring qualified staff for office roles such as insurance verification and authorizations, CRNA and anesthesia support, and real estate and construction costs.

