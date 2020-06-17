The best pediatric GI hospitals & more: 6 GI industry key notes

Here are six updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

U.S. News & World Report released its Best Children's Hospitals rankings, including a total of 88 hospitals from across the U.S. Read more.

The American Gastroenterological Association and Medtronic created educational materials and safety protocols gastroenterologists can use to reopen their practices.

Charmaine Edwards, MD, joined Granite City, Ill.-based Gateway Medical Group.

A capital investment firm is attempting to buy 1.5 million shares of AbbVie common stock at $88.05 per share in a mini-tender offer that the company is advising shareholders against accepting.

Fight Colorectal Cancer held a virtual symposium June 11 to discuss the rising incidence rate of early-onset colorectal cancer.

The World Gastroenterology Organization and the Biocodex Microbiota Institute entered into a partnership to raise awareness of gut microbiota.

