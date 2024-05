Undergoing an upper GI endoscopy in the U.S. will cost patients an average of $1,109 in the ASC setting, according to data from Sidecar Health. The majority of the procedure's cost goes toward facility fees.

Here is the breakdown of upper GI endoscopy costs in the U.S.:

Facility fee: $497

Gastroenterologist/provider fees: $310

Anesthesia: $302