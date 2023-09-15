The 5 best GI specialty hospitals in New York

Newsweek, in partnership with Statista, has named the top hospitals in the world for gastroenterology in 2024, including five facilities in New York.

Five New York gastroenterology hospitals named among the top 150 in the world and their overall rankings:

6. The Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

11. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

31. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

73. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

118. Mount Sinai Beth Israel (New York City)