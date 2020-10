The 190 best hospitals for GI care

Healthgrades released its Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Awards and Best Hospitals for Specialty Care report Oct. 20, recognizing several facilities for top-line care.

Healthgrades analyzed clinical outcomes data for nearly 4,500 short-term and acute care hospitals across the U.S. Healthgrades uses multivariate logistic regression to acount for patient demographics and clinical risk factors.

Here are the 190 best facilities for GI:

Note: Some states did not have a facility that was recognized. Hopsitals with an asterick recieved a America's 100 Best Hospitals for Specialty Care recognition.

Arizona

Banner University Medical Center Phoenix*

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)*

St. Joesph's Hospital and Medical Center (Phoenix)

California

Adventist Health Bakersfield

Alhambra Hospital Medical Center*

California Pacific Medical Center-Van Ness Campus, San Francisco

Enloe Medical Center, Chico*

Kaiser Permanente-Zion Medical Center, San Diego

Kaiser Permanente Manteca Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Orange County-Anaheim Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center*

Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center*

Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center*

Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center

La Palma Intercommunity Hospital*

Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)*

Northridge Hospital Medical Center*

PIH Health Downey Hospital

Queen Of The Valley Medical Center, Napa

Saddleback Medical Center, Laguna Hills

Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital, Red Bluff

Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Southern California Hospital at Hollywood, Los Angeles*

St. John's Regional Medical Center, Oxnard

St. Mary's Medical Center, San Francisco

Sutter Davis Hospital

UC San Diego Medical Center-Hillcrest*

West Anaheim Medical Center*

Colorado

Sky Ridge Medical Center, Lone Tree*

Swedish Medical Center, Englewood

Connecticut

Middlesex Hospital, Middletown*

Yale New Haven Hospital

Delaware

ChristianaCare Health System-Christiana Hospital, Newark*

District of Columbia

The George Washington University Hospital

Florida

Adventhealth Orlando*

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel*

Cape Coral Hospital*

Cleveland Clinic Florida, Weston

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, Panama City

Kendall Regional Medical Center, Miami*

Lee Memorial Hospital, Fort Myers*

Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville

Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach*

NCH Baker Hospital Downtown, Naples*

South Bay Hospital, Sun City Center

St. Joseph's Hospital, Tampa

UF Health Shands Hospital, Gainesville*

Westside Regional Medical Center, Plantation

Georgia

Emory University Hospital, Atlanta*

Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Atlanta*

Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Lawrenceville

Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Austell*

Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Marietta*

Hawaii

Straub Clinic and Hospital, Honolulu*

Illinois

Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Chicago*

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge*

AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center La Grange

Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana*

Edward Hospital, Naperville

Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago*

OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington*

The University of Chicago Medical Center

Indiana

Deaconess Hospital, Evansville*

Indiana University Health North Hospital, Carmel

Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne*

Iowa

Great River Medical Center, West Burlington*

St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids*

Kansas

Providence Medical Center, Kansas City*

Saint Luke's South Hospital, Overland Park

Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka

University of Kansas Health System Saint Francis, Topeka

University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City*



Kentucky

Lourdes Hospital, Paducah*

Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

Saint Joseph Hospital, Lexington*

Maryland

Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin

Frederick Health*

Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring*

MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, Baltimore

Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown

UM Charles Regional Medical Center, La Plata

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Towson*

Massachusetts

Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Boston

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Burlington*

Lawrence General Hospital

Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford*

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Newton

Michigan

Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield Campus*

Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe

Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak*

Beaumont Hospital, Troy*

Harper University Hospital, Detroit

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti*

University Hospital-University of Michigan, Ann Arbor*

Minnesota

AllinaHealth-United Hospital, St. Paul*

Maple Grove Hospital

Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato*

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus, Rochester*

Regions Hospital, St. Paul

Missouri

Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital-St. Charles*

St. Joseph Medical Center, Kansas City

Nebraska

CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, Omaha*

CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney

CHI Health Lakeside, Omaha

New Jersey

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-Atlantic City*

Morristown Medical Center

Overlook Medical Center, Summit*

Raritan Bay Medical Center-Perth Amboy

Saint Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston*

Valley Hospital, Ridgewood*

New Mexico

Presbyterian Hospital, Albuquerque*

New York

Lenox Hill Hospital, New York City

Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center, New York City

Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City

Mount Sinai Morningside, New York City*

NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens, New York City*

NYU Winthrop Hospital, Mineola

Rochester General Hospital*

Saratoga Hospital, Saratoga Springs*

North Carolina

Mission Hospital-Asheville*

Vidant Medical Center, Greenville

Watauga Medical Center, Boone

Ohio

Bethesda North Hospital, Cincinnati*

Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital*

Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital*

Hillcrest Hospital, Mayfield Heights*

Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital, Batavia

Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital*

Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima*

Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital*

Mercy Health-West Hospital, Cincinnati*

Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, Toledo

MetroHealth Main Campus Medical Center, Cleveland*

Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus

ProMedica Toledo Hospital*

Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus*

Summa Health System-Akron Campus*

The Jewish Hospital-Mercy Health, Cincinnati*

Pennsylvania

Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights

Chambersburg Hospital*

Chester County Hospital, West Chester*

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia*

Jeanes Hospital, Philadelphia*

Lancaster General Hospital*

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Philadelphia*

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey*

Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia*

St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson Campus, Easton

St. Luke's Hospital-Bethlehem Campus*

UPMC Northwest, Seneca

UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg

Rhode Island

Miriam Hospital, Providence*

South Carolina

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Charleston

Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach

MUSC Medical Center, Charleston

Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital, Columbia

South Dakota

Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital, Sioux Falls*

Texas

Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center-Fort Worth

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-McKinney

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Plano*

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple

CHI St. Luke's Health-Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston

Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, Edinburg*

Houston Methodist Hospital*

Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Parkland Health And Hospital System, Dallas

St. David's Medical Center, Austin

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

UT Southwestern Clements University Hospital, Dallas*

Utah

University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics, Salt Lake City

Virginia

Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Christiansburg

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Fairfax

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Stafford Hospital

University Hospital, Charlottesville

Washington

EvergreenHealth Medical Center-Kirkland*

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Vancouver*

Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle

Wisconsin

Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee

Froedtert Hospital and Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee*

Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital*

Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse

SSM Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison, Madison

UnityPoint Health Meriter, Madison*

More articles on surgery centers:

4 new joint-venture ASCs — September 2020

Work begins on new ASC in Arizona — 3 details

SCA centers added 1,000+ new surgeons in 2020 so far: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.