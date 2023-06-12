The 10 most, least expensive Florida hospitals to get a colonoscopy

HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville is the most expensive hospital to receive a colonoscopy in the state, while AdventHealth Heart of Florida in Davenport is the least expensive, according to information from data analytics company Hospital Pricing Specialists.

Hospital Pricing Specialists created an annual pricing survey that analyzed more than 5,000 U.S. hospitals by examining hospital machine-readable files and public claims. The goal of the survey was to analyze the effects of the price transparency law on CMS-defined shoppable codes, according to a May 25 email to Becker's from the company.

Here is the pricing data for CMS shoppable code CPT 45380-Colonoscopy at the 10 most expensive hospitals in Florida to have the procedure done:

1. $23,964 — HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital (Brooksville)

2. $22,365 — Bravera Health Seven Rivers (Crystal River)

3. $21,179 — HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital (Niceville)

4. $20,566 — Plantation General Hospital

5. $20,503 — North Okaloosa Medical Center (Crestview)

6. $19,085 — HCA Florida Highlands Hospital (Sebring)

7. $15,953 — HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital (Panama City)

8 (tie). $15,592 — HCA Florida Osceola Hospital (Kissimmee)

8 (tie). $15,592 — UCF Lake Nona Hospital (Orlando)

10. $15,065 — HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital (Kissimmee)

Here is the pricing data for CMS shoppable code CPT 45380-Colonoscopy at the 10 least expensive hospitals in Florida to have the procedure done:

1. $3,845 — AdventHealth Heart of Florida (Davenport)

2. $3,886 — Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital (Jacksonville)

3. $3,927 — Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital (Vero Beach)

4 (tie). $4,000 — Baptist Hospital (Pensacola)

4 (tie). $4,000 — Gulf Breeze Hospital

6. $4,065 — Oviedo Medical Center

7. $4,078 — HCA Florida Blake Hospital (Bradenton)

8. $4,129 — AdventHealth Sebring

9. $4,372 — Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast (Miramar Beach)

10. $4,470 - DeSoto Memorial Hospital (Arcadia)