Dallas is the highest paying city for mid-career gastroenterologists who have eight to 14 years of experience, according to Medscape's salary explorer.

Gastroenterologists in Dallas earn a five percent higher average salary than the national average for all gastroenterologists.

The 10 highest paying cities for mid-career gastroenterologists:

1. Dallas: $425,017

2. Atlanta: $424,357

3. Chicago: $418,105

4. Houston: $407,240

5. Detroit: $404,385

6. Boston: $380,574

7. San Francisco: $374,957

8. New York City: $373,672

9. Los Angeles: $373,251

10. Philadelphia: $366,453