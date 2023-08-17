GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

The 10 highest paying cities for mid-career gastroenterologists

Claire Wallace -  

Dallas is the highest paying city for mid-career gastroenterologists who have eight to 14 years of experience, according to Medscape's salary explorer. 

Gastroenterologists in Dallas earn a five percent higher average salary than the national average for all gastroenterologists. 

The 10 highest paying cities for mid-career gastroenterologists: 

1. Dallas: $425,017 

2. Atlanta: $424,357 

3. Chicago: $418,105 

4. Houston: $407,240 

5. Detroit: $404,385 

6. Boston: $380,574 

7. San Francisco: $374,957 

8. New York City: $373,672 

9. Los Angeles: $373,251 

10. Philadelphia: $366,453

