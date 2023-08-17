Dallas is the highest paying city for mid-career gastroenterologists who have eight to 14 years of experience, according to Medscape's salary explorer.
Gastroenterologists in Dallas earn a five percent higher average salary than the national average for all gastroenterologists.
The 10 highest paying cities for mid-career gastroenterologists:
1. Dallas: $425,017
2. Atlanta: $424,357
3. Chicago: $418,105
4. Houston: $407,240
5. Detroit: $404,385
6. Boston: $380,574
7. San Francisco: $374,957
8. New York City: $373,672
9. Los Angeles: $373,251
10. Philadelphia: $366,453