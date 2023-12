Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Medical Group will now offer gastroenterology services at its Carson City, Mich.-based Sparrow Carson and Sparrow Ionia (Mich.) Hospitals.

The system is also adding Iftiker Ahmad, MD, to provide GI care at the new locations, according to a Dec. 4 press release.

Dr. Ahmad specializes in disorders of the colon and upper GI tract, acute and chronic liver diseases and pancreatic disorders.