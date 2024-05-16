Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons taps new board, committee members

The Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons, which comprises more than 7,000 providers, has added new members to its board and investment committee.

SAGES' former vice president, Aurora Pryor, MD, has succeeded Christopher Schlachta, MD, as president of the board. Dr. Schlachta will remain on the board as past president. Steven Schwaitzberg, MD, has become board vice president, also serving as chair of the investment committee, according to a May 16 press release sent to Becker's.

The board has also added Adrian Park, MD, and Andrew Gumbs, MD, to its board and Thach Pham, MD, Shea Gregg, MD, and Scott Davis, MD, to its investment committee.