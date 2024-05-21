Rome Health expands GI services

Rome (N.Y.) Health is expanding its gastroenterology services with the addition of a new specialist and expanded appointment opportunities for colonoscopies.

W. Asher Wolf, MD, will begin seeing patients at Rome Health Gastroenterology after Memorial Day, May 27, according to a May 21 press release sent to Becker's.

Dr. Wolf has 14 years of gastroenterology experience, specializing in endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography and endoscopic ultrasound with fine-needle sampling.

With his addition to the team, the practice will now begin offering colonoscopy appointments on the weekends.

Dr. Wolf joins Rome Health from a practice in Grand Forks, N.D., where he spent the last five years.

He will join specialist Aamer Mirza, MD, and GI nurse practitioner Melissa Kobito, at the practice.