Robotics company raises $46M to support surgical platform

Virtual Incision recently completed a $46 million series C funding round, which it will use to support its MIRA Surgical Platform, the Lincoln, Neb.-based company said Nov. 30.

The MIRA Surgical Platform is a small surgical device inserted through a patient's abdomen to support multiquadrant abdominal surgeries.

The company is focusing on colon resections, with the device first being used in August for a hemicolectomy performed by Michael Jobst, MD, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. The procedure was performed as part of a study being conducted under an investigational device exemption from the FDA.

The company said it will use the funds to support the commercialization of the device.