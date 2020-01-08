RedHill Biopharma terminates agreement with Salix & more: 6 GI industry key notes

Here are six updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Provation Medical acquired MD-Reports, an EMR, practice management and report-writing software provider.

Fight Colorectal Cancer and Colon Cancer Coalition partnered to fund research looking at the differences in biology between patients with early-onset CRC and older-onset CRC at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.

Tom Sanders is joining CRH Medical as vice president of commercial development, bringing more than 30 years of experience with him.

Independent group purchasing organization Gastrologix entered into a pair of partnerships to provide options to its independent gastroenterologist members.

Johnson & Johnson Innovation invested about $8.4 million in medical device company Mauna Kea Technologies, acquiring 5.3 million shares.

RedHill Biopharma terminated its agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, regaining the exclusive rights to RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation therapy.

