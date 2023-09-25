Ransomware group threatens MNGI Digestive Health

Ransomware group AlphV has posted a notice on its website claiming to have confidential patient data from Minneapolis-based MNGI Digestive Health, according to a Sept. 25 report from DataBreaches.net.

The physician-owned gastroenterology practice was formed through the partnership of three independent practices, including Digestive Healthcare, Gastroenterology Consultants and St. Paul Gastroenterology.

On Sept. 24 AlphV made a post claiming that MNGI had 48 hours to contact them or it would publish the stolen data.

"Patients will be massively notified about the leak and that you simply ignored this fact, which will give grounds for a class action lawsuit. In addition, all violations of storage of sensitive data in the company’s system will be published," the post reads.

As proof of its claims, AlphV uploaded images from diagnostic tests without legible corresponding patient IDs or details.

MNGI has not responded to a request for comment from DataBreaches.net, according to the report.