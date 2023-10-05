Private practice vs. employment: What this GI would choose if he could do it again 

Eric Esrailian, MD, gastroenterologist and health sciences clinical professor of medicine at Los Angeles-based UCLA, joined Becker's to discuss what career choices he would make if he could do it again.

Question: If you were just starting your career as a physician, would you choose employment or private practice? What factors would you consider in your decision?

Dr. Eric Esrailian: I have always envisioned being part of an academic institution because of the potential to have an impact on the community — and possibly the world. Given the current landscape, employment-based opportunities are appealing for young graduates for many reasons. The long-term income stability, benefits and support are reassuring to many young physicians starting out in their careers. Like UCLA Health, many academic health systems have also created clinician-educator career tracks that provide opportunities for growth personally and professionally while making a contribution to the community. Knowing the landscape, these attributes are exactly what I would be looking for in a position.