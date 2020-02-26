Primary care physicians order majority of Cologuard tests & more: 8 GI industry key notes

Here are eight updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Gastroenterology Associates' two outpatient endoscopy centers — Endoscopy Center of Niagara and Endoscopy Center of Western New York — made ownership changes involving non-physician owners.

The majority of Medicare patients were likely to complete the multitarget stool DNA test Cologuard over a yearlong period. Read more.

Fujifilm Europe launched its real-time colonic polyp detection tool Cad Eye in Europe after receiving a CE mark.

Perardi Development is building a medical office building in Austin, Texas, which a gastroenterology-facing tenant is expected to lease space in.

Johnson & Johnson affiliate Janssen is accused of providing free business advisory services to grow gastroenterology practices' infusion suites, which would then boost prescriptions of two Janssen drugs, according to a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

Miami-based Gastro Health made a trio of acquisitions, including the group's second acquisition in Virginia, to kick off 2020.

The Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery at White Plains Hospital will expand its gastroenterology offerings in 2021, along with a handful of other services.

The FDA approved Olympus' TJF-Q190V duodenoscope, which notably features a sterile, disposable distal endcap.

More articles on surgery center

Healthcare tops U.S. News & World Report's best jobs

4 insights into millennial, Gen Z nurses

21 more insights on the healthiest, unhealthiest cities in America

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.