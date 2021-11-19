President Biden transfers power to Vice President Harris during colonoscopy

President Joe Biden on Nov. 19 will have a colonoscopy as part of an annual physical exam, The Hill reports.

The colonoscopy, during which the president will be under anesthesia, will be done at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

While the procedure is taking place, President Biden will transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The White House said it will release a summary of the results of the president's physical later in the day.