President Biden transfers power to Vice President Harris during colonoscopy

Alan Condon -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

President Joe Biden on Nov. 19 will have a colonoscopy as part of an annual physical exam, The Hill reports.

The colonoscopy, during which the president will be under anesthesia, will be done at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. 

While the procedure is taking place, President Biden will transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The White House said it will release a summary of the results of the president's physical later in the day.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast