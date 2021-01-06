Pill-based colonoscopy prep launches, Dr. Leandro Feo opens Florida office and more — 4 GI industry notes

Here are four updates from GI companies and practices from the past week:

Sebela Pharmaceuticals launched its pill-based colonoscopy preparation, Sutab, in the U.S., the pharmaceutical company announced Jan. 5.



Memphis, Tenn.-based One GI made a pair of post-formation deals, partnering with Oxford, Miss.-based Gastroenterology Associates and Nashville, Tenn.-based Associates in Gastroenterology in separate deals.



Leandro Feo, MD, joined Tenet Florida Physician Services to open an office in Boca Raton, according to South Florida Hospital News and Healthcare Report.



Micro-Tech Endoscopy and Interscope have partnered to collaborate and distribute the EndoRoter System for interventional gastroenterology, according to a Dec. 30 news release.

