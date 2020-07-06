Pennsylvania GI surgery center struggles to secure PPE

Northeastern Gastroenterology Associates' David Talenti, MD, said his office is struggling to secure personal protective equipment, The Citizens' Voice reports.

With hospitals and nursing homes using their buying power to secure PPE, smaller practices like his are struggling to get what they need, Dr. Talenti said.

The practice recently resumed elective procedures, and Dr. Talenti said if it reaches full capacity it will only have a week or two of PPE on hand. If it runs out of the protective equipment, the practice will have to shut down again, he said.

The Pennsylvania Medical Society has lobbied the governor seeking assistance, but it said the calls have gone unanswered.

The practice has locations in Honesdale, Pa., and Blakely, Pa.

