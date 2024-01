Peak Gastroenterology Associates adds Dr. Neil Sharma

Colorado's largest provider of gastroenterology services, Colorado Springs-based Peak Gastroenterology Associates, has added Neil Sharma, MD, to its team.

Dr. Sharma, an interventional GI and endoscopy specialist, will lead Peak's interventional program, according to a Jan. 8 press release.

Dr. Sharma joins Peak from Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health, where he served for 10 years, most recently serving as president of the Parkview cancer institute.

He also served as assistant professor at Indiana University School of Medicine and program director of interventional endoscopy.