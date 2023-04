PE partners of 10 gastroenterology groups

Private equity has seen a huge opportunity in gastroenterology in the last few years.

Here are 10 gastroenterology groups, followed by their private equity partner and number of physicians:

GI Alliance (Southlake, Texas)

Private equity partner: Apollo Hybrid

Number of physicians: 786+

PE GI Solutions (Jamison, Pa.)

Private equity partner: Kelso

Number of physicians: 600+

Gastro Health (Miami)

Private equity partner: Omers

Number of physicians: 375+

United Digestive (Atlanta)

Private equity partner: Kohlberg & Company

Number of physicians: 126

One GI (Brentwood, Tenn.)

Private equity partner: Webster Equity Partners

Number of physicians: 195

U.S. Digestive Health (Royersford, Pa.)

Private equity partner: Amulet Capital Partners

Number of physicians: 200+

Allied Digestive Health (West Long Branch, N.J.)

Private equity partner: Assured Healthcare Partners

Number of providers: 100+





Peak Gastroenterology Associates (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Private equity partner: Varsity Healthcare Partners

Number of physicians: 25

Arizona Centers for Digestive Health (Gilbert)

Private equity partner: Covenant Surgical Partners and KKR

Number of physicians: 14





Pinnacle GI Partners (Rochester Hills, Mich.)

Private equity partner: H.I.G. Capital

Number of physicians: 21