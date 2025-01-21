Oshi Health names ACG, AGA as additional investors in funding round

Virtual GI care provider Oshi Health has secured $60 million in series C funding from the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Gastroenterological Association GI Opportunity Fund.

The funding aims to address a need for more comprehensive GI care offerings for 70 million Americans, according to a Jan. 21 news release.

The commitment from AGA and ACG builds on a 2023 investment both groups made in Oshi Health.

This new group of individual physician investors includes gastroenterologists from private practice, academia and the largest GI groups in the country, including Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg, Boston-based Mass General Brigham, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, Miami-based Gastro Health, Dallas-based GI Alliance and Sandy Springs, Ga.-based United Digestive, according to the release.