Oshi Health expands virtual GI care to more employers

Virtual gastrointestinal clinic Oshi Health has partnered with advisory, broking and solutions company Willis Towers Watson to offer a digestive health solution for WTW clients.

Oshi provides employers with a digestive health solution, delivering multidisciplinary care virtually and in partnership with local in-person providers to speed up time to diagnosis, treatment and symptom control, according to a Dec. 6 press release.

The majority of GI conditions can be diagnosed and treated through telehealth, and Oshi scales virtual availability.

Oshi conducted pilots with several WTW employer clients during 2022 that resulted in high member satisfaction, symptom improvement and resolution. All of the clients participating in the trial have chosen to contract with Oshi.

Oshi's approach has been backed by investments from the American Gastroenterology Association and the American College of Gastroenterology.