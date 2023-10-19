Olympus launches new GI endoscopy system

Medical technology company Olympus has launched its next-generation EVIS X1 endoscopy system helping physicians to better visualize the GI tract.

The system and two compatible endoscopes, the GIF-1100 gastrointestinal videoscope for the upper digestive tract and the CF-HQ1100DL/I colonovideoscope for the lower digestive tract, received FDA clearance earlier this year.

The ErgoGrip control section of the new endoscopes is 10% lighter than Olympus' previous generation of endoscopes, according to an Oct. 19 press release.

Features of the EVIS X1 include texture- and color-enhanced imaging, red dichromatic imaging technology, brightness adjustment imaging, narrow band imaging and streamlined procedure technology.







