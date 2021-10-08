NRG Oncology launches colorectal cancer prevention study

Research company NRG Oncology has launched a study to examine patients with a first-diagnosis of adenomas, News-Medical.net reported Oct. 6.

The purpose of the study is to determine when patients diagnosed with one or two adenomas should have a repeat colonoscopy exam.



Researchers expect to enroll 9,500 participants, with 4,750 people in each study group. One study group will be assigned to have their next colonoscopies in five and 10 years, and the other will be assigned to their next colonoscopy in 10 years. Study participants will also be asked to give researchers blood, stool and tissue samples from polyps.



Robert Schoen, MD, chief of the division of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at the University of Pittsburgh department of medicine, is principal investigator of the study.