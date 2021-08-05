North Carolina GI practice mandating COVID vaccine for workers

Charlotte (N.C.) Gastroenterology & Hepatology will require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Six other Charlotte medical practices also are requiring the vaccine, including Carolina Asthma & Allergy Center, Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates, Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates, OrthoCarolina, Surgical Specialists of Charlotte and Tryon Medical Partners.

The decision comes after Charlotte-based Atrium Health and Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health announced that vaccines would be mandatory for staff, spurring hundreds of healthcare workers to protest against the requirement.