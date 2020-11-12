New York hospital breaks ground on $35M specialty facility including GI, orthopedics

Oceanside, N.Y.-based Mount Sinai South Nassau broke ground on a 15,400-square-foot facility in Long Beach, N.Y., the health system announced Nov. 10.

The $35 million facility will specialize in primary care, geriatrics, OB-GYN, gastroenterology, orthopedics, urology, cardiology, and laboratory and diagnostic imaging services. It will feature 15 private patient examination and consultation rooms, four minor procedure rooms, and nine post-care preparation, recovery and diagnostic imaging areas.

Mount Sinai accepted funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to build the new facility. FEMA made funds available to rebuild infrastructure in Long Beach after Hurricane Sandy.

Mount Sinai expects to open the facility in the spring of 2022.

