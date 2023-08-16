New York City's 5 highest paid gastroenterologists

While the average gastroenterologist makes $501,000 a year, New York City's highest paid gastroenterologist earns $882,400, according to data from Medscape's salary reporter.

Here is what the five highest paid gastroenterologists in New York City earn every year:

1. $882,400

15 to 21 years of experience

Self-employed

2. $818,000

15 to 21 years of experience

Self-employed

3. $784,100

15 to 21 years of experience

Self-employed

4. $778,600

36+ years of experience

Self-employed

5. $761,400

22 to 28 years of experience

Self-employed