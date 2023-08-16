New York City's 5 highest paid gastroenterologists

While the average gastroenterologist makes $501,000 a year, New York City's highest paid gastroenterologist earns $882,400, according to data from Medscape's salary reporter.
Here is what the five highest paid gastroenterologists in New York City earn every year:
1. $882,400
15 to 21 years of experience
Self-employed
2. $818,000
15 to 21 years of experience
Self-employed
3. $784,100
15 to 21 years of experience
Self-employed
4. $778,600
36+ years of experience
Self-employed
5. $761,400
22 to 28 years of experience
Self-employed