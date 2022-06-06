New colonoscopy tech has potential to revolutionize industry

Innovations in colonoscopy technology are progressing rapidly and have the potential to revolutionize colonoscopy effectiveness. Here are some newer techniques to consider, per industry experts at MDLix:

1. Endoscopy 2.0

Linked color imaging is a technique that enhances endoscopy still images by rendering red areas redder and white areas whiter. This decreases the likelihood of subtle lesions being missed and can help clinicians with less experience better identify lesions.

Results from a randomized controlled trial published in Endoscopy International Open found that linked color imaging is better than rival image-enhancing technology, such as blue laser imaging, blue laser imaging-bright and conventional white-light images.

"While both groups of endoscopists received significant benefit from linked color imaging, the benefit was even greater for non-expert endoscopists," researchers said in the study.

2. MRI colonography

A noninvasive method of detecting colorectal polyps and cancer can assess cancer metastasis. Compared to computed tomography colonography, it doesn't use ionizing radiation, though it does require similar bowel prep as that of colonoscopy.

The colorectal cancer detection rate was 98.2 percent, and the pooled sensitivity was 82 percent for detection of large polyps and 38 percent for any polyp, data published in Nature Reviews showed.

3. CT capsule

No bowel preparation is needed for this X-ray technology that takes the form of an imaging capsule called Check-Cap, which is swallowed. The capsule emits low-dose X-ray beams as it travels through the colon.

The radiation exposure is about equal to that of a chest X-ray.

The goal of these new technologies is to make the experience more bearable and more effective at polyp detection.





