Moving on from colonoscopy? & more: 7 GI industry key notes

Here are seven updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

A team of 60 gastroenterology experts recommended gastroenterologists move on from a "one-size-fits-all" approach to colorectal cancer screening, in a new preprint study published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Read more.

Here are the best hospitals in every state and their overall score, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2020-21 Best Hospitals rankings. Read more.

With 12 physicians and seven advanced practice providers, Gastroenterology Consultants is the largest gastroenterology group in the Houston metropolitan area. Here's how they're navigating COVID-19.

Warren, Ohio-based Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Steward Medical Group added a gastroenterologist to their ranks.

Franciscan Physician Network Gastroenterology Crown Point (Ind.) opened a gastroenterology clinic with two gastroenterologists on staff.

Arpan Patel, MD, will join Acton, Mass.-based Middlesex Digestive Health & Endoscopy Center in September.

Gastroenterology researcher Kent Sanders, PhD, was awarded the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents' 2020 Distinguished Researcher award.

More articles on specialty care:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.