More gastroenterologists needed in cystic fibrosis care: Study

A recent survey published in Nutrition in Clinical Practice found the involvement of gastroenterologists in caring for cystic fibrosis patients varied widely across specialty centers, Cystic Fibrosis News Today reported Oct. 10.

The anonymous online survey was conducted in the U.S. and Australia and was distributed to dietitians and gastroenterologists involved with cystic fibrosis care. The survey included 131 respondents, 80 of whom were registered dietitians and 51 were gastroenterologists.

A lack of cystic fibrosis expertise among gastroenterologists and less availability of gastroenterologists contributed to the gaps in comprehensive gastroenterological care for these patients.

"There is an increased need for gastroenterologist participation and collaboration, particularly in adult centers, in CF alongside registered dietitians to enhance comprehensive patient care," researchers wrote. "Future efforts should focus on training more gastroenterologists in CF and facilitating easier access to gastroenterologists for the CF population."