Mid-career vs. late-career GI salaries in 15 largest US cities

New York City has the largest gap in pay between mid-career (8 to 14 years practicing) and late-career (29 to 35 years practicing) gastroenterologists, according to the 2022 salary reporter from Medscape.

Mid career vs. late career GI salaries in 15 largest U.S. cities by population:

1. New York City

Mid career salary: $373,672

Late career salary: $492,307

2. Los Angeles

Mid career salary: $373,251

Late career salary: $464,707

3. Chicago

Mid career salary: $418,105

Late career salary: $502,135

4. Houston

Mid career salary: $407,240

Late career salary: $498,679

5. Phoenix

Mid career salary: $408,502

Late career salary: $487,434

6. Philadelphia

Mid career salary: $366,453

Late career salary: $448,783

7. San Antonio

Mid career salary: $425,023

Late career salary: $513,289

8. San Diego

Mid career salary: $377,625

Late career salary: $468,410

9. Dallas

Mid career salary: $425,017

Late career salary: $511,597

10. San Jose

Mid career salary: $374,957

Late career salary: $471,609

11. Austin

Mid career salary: $425,023

Late career salary: $513,289

12. Jacksonville

Mid career salary: $437,858

Late career salary: $501,546

13. Fort Worth, Texas

Mid career salary: $425,017

Late career salary: $511,597

14. Columbus

Mid career salary: $418,871

Late career salary: $514,096

15. Indianapolis

Mid career salary: $418,101

Late career salary: $504,070