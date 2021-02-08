Meet the new president of the GI Quality Improvement Consortium: Dr. Costas Kefalas

The GI Quality Improvement Consortium board of directors is going through a leadership transition as Glenn Eisen, MD, steps down after 11 years of service, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy announced Feb. 3.

Dr. Eisen has served on the board for 11 years, including as president and chair for the past four years.

Costas Kefalas, MD, will be the consortium's president and board chair. He was most recently its vice president.

Dr. Eisen commented on his tenure, saying, "Serving on the GIQuIC Board has been a privilege and a rewarding way to spend my time. The registry has experienced much success and growth over the past 10-plus years, and is positioned to not only continue that growth but also to serve as a powerful tool for quality improvement in endoscopy and in cognitive disease state management."

Dr. Kefalas is a gastroenterologist at Akron (Ohio) Digestive Disease Consultants and a professor at Rootstown-based Northeast Ohio Medical University, and is also on the medical staff at Summa Health in Akron. He has served on several state and national boards and committees throughout his career.

The consortium also added Jay Yepuri, MD, to its board.

