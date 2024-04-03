Meet the leaders of the top 5 GI hospitals in the US

These are the physicians at the helm of the GI departments at the five best hospitals for gastroenterology in the U.S., using rankings by Newsweek.

To create the "World's Best Specialized Hospitals" list for 2024, Newsweek partnered with research firm Statista to rank the best hospitals across 12 specialties using a global survey, accreditation data and patient-reported outcome measures. The full methodology can be found here.

Here are the gastroenterology leaders at the top five U.S.-based hospitals for the specialty:

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Chair of gastroenterology and hepatology: Darrell Pardi, MD

2. Cleveland Clinic

Chair of department of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition: Miguel Regueiro, MD

3. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Chief of gastroenterology: Wolfram Goessling, MD, PhD

4. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

Director of hepatology, interim director of gastroenterology and hepatology: James Hamilton, MD

5. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

Chief of gastroenterology: Bruce Sands, MD