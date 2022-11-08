Meet the leaders of 16 top-ranked GI residency, fellowship programs

Meet the leaders of 16 top-ranked gastroenterology residency and fellowship programs in the U.S., based on Doximity's regional rankings of the country's best internal medicine residencies:

Editor's note: Programs are listed in no particular order.

1. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): Karin Andersson, MD, is the program director for Mass General's GI residency program. She is a physician and hepatology specialist at the hospital.

2. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore): Tinsay Ambachew, MD, is the program director for Johns Hopkins' GI fellowship program. She is also an assistant professor at the university.

3. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston): Molly Perencevich, MD, is the program director for Brigham's fellowship program. She was the associate program director from 2013-2017 before becoming director in 2017.

4. University of Pennsylvania Health System (Philadelphia): Steven Solga, MD, is the program's GI fellowship director. He is also a professor of clinical medicine.

5. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.): Richard Wood, MD, is the fellowship program's training program director. He is also an assistant professor of medicine.

6. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas): Arjmand Mufti, MD, is the fellowship program's director and an internal medicine specialist.

7. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.): Sari Acra, MD, is the fellowship program's director. He is also Vanderbilt's chief of pediatric gastroenterology.

8. Emory University School of Medicine (Atlanta): Romil Saxena, MD, is the program's fellowship director and a professor in the department of pathology and laboratory medicine.

9. Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science (Rochester, Minn.): Douglas Simonetto, MD, is the fellowship program's director and a transplant hepatologist at Mayo.

10. University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor): Patricia Bloom, MD, is a faculty member and researcher in the GI fellowship program.

11. Washington University in St. Louis: Nicholas Davidson, MD, is the fellowship program's chief and the director of the digestive research center.

12. McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University (Chicago): James Schroeder, MD, is the director of fellowship accreditation and review for all Northwestern fellowship programs.

13. University of California San Francisco: Jonathan Terdiman, MD, is the chief of all GI programs at UCSF.

14. University of Washington (Seattle): Bernadette Andrada is the program administrator for GI and hepatology training programs at the university.

15. University of California Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine: Gina Choi, MD, is the associate program director for the transplant hepatology department.

16. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care: David Limsui, MD, is the fellowship program's director. He has been practicing at the Stanford Hospital for over 10 years.