Meet the leaders behind 3 top GI societies

Across the country, gastroenterological associations and organizations connect physicians with professional development, education and resources, as well as networking opportunities.

Here are the leaders of three GI-focused medical associations:

American Gastroenterological Association

Barbara Jung, MD, currently serves as the president of the AGA and is a professor and chair of medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle. Her clinical focus is in hereditary GI diseases, and she runs an NIH-funded laboratory focused on high-risk GI cancer.

Maria Abreu, MD, serves as the AGA's president-elect.

American College of Gastroenterology

Jonathan Leighton, MD, leads the ACG as its president while also serving as a professor of medicine and chair of the division of gastroenterology at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. His research interests focus on inflammatory bowel disease, colorectal neoplasia and diseases of the small bowel.

Amy Oxentenko, MD, who also works with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., has been appointed the ACG's president-elect.

American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Jennifer Christie, MD, currently serves as the president of the ASGE. She is also the head of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, according to LinkedIn.

Prateek Sharma has been named the president-elect of ASGE.