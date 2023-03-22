Medtronic partnership launches innovation website for GI Genius modules

Medtronic has partnered with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and Nvidia to create a platform for third-party developers to build artificial intelligence models that can be used with Medtronic's GI Genius endoscopy modules.

GI Genius is the first FDA-cleared, AI-assisted colonoscopy detection tool, according to a March 22 press release sent to Becker's.

GI Genius, developed by Cosmo, was designed with the ability to host multiple AI algorithms. With the addition of Nvidia's Holoscan AI computing platform, Cosmo is launching an innovation center website.

The site will enable third-party developers to train and validate their own AI models with the intent to distribute them through the GI Genius module.