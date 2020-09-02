Mayo Clinic, NASA working on AI algorithm for CRC & more: 11 GI industry key notes

Here are 11 updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Researchers from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic are working with scientists from the NASA Frontier Development Lab to fine-tune an artificial intelligence algorithm that detects spatio-temporal patterns related to colorectal cancer progression.

CRH Medical acquired a 51 percent interest stake in Wilmington, N.C.-based Coastal Carolina Sedation Associates.

Researchers sought to confirm the long-held belief that inflammatory bowel disease could be asymptomatic and diagnosed incidentally.

Bausch Health will pay down $100 million more in debt using cash generated from operations Sept. 30.

Researchers from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center found that no COVID-19 fatalities have been reported in patients with inflammatory bowel disease in Los Angeles County, Calif.

The American Gastroenterological Association recognized Juanita Merchant, MD, PhD, with its 2020 Distinguished Mentor Award.

Horizon Health in Paris, Ill., now offers gastroenterology services after adding an advanced care provider.

The U.S. gastroenterology ASC market was worth $7.21 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8 percent through 2027 to hit $10.27 billion.

Takeda sold its Japanese-focused consumer healthcare business to private equity firm Blackstone Group for $2.2 billion, the latest in several similar transactions the company has executed.

Bradenton-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists opened Gastroenterology Center of Tampa Bay, its 25th location in the state.

UC Irvine Health opened an outpatient clinical location in Newport Beach, Calif., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 18.

