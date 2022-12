Actress Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, NBC News reported Dec. 6.

Ms. Alley's manager confirmed she died from the disease, and her family said in a Dec. 5 tweet that the cancer was "only recently discovered," the report said.

Ms. Alley's family thanked physicians and nurses at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla. for their care.

Ms. Alley's career includes film and television roles on Cheers, Look Who's Talking, David's Mother and Kirstie.