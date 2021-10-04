Kaiser, Dartmouth researchers awarded $32.7M for CRC screening study 

Two researchers from Kaiser Permanente and the Dartmouth Institute received $32.7 million in funding for a colorectal cancer screening study, Kaiser said Oct. 1.

The study, now funded by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, will compare the benefits of annual fecal immunochemical tests and colonoscopies for cancer screening in older adults previously diagnosed with low-risk polyps.

The study will be led by T​​R Levin, MD, a research scientist for Kaiser's division of research, and Audrey Calderwood, MD, a gastroenterologist at the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy & Clinical Practice.

The study will include more than 15,000 adults ages 70 to 82 across the country.