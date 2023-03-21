Johns Hopkins spinoff launches GI cancer detection test

Previse, a health research company developed by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, has launched its first laboratory-developed test, Esopredict, for the detection of esophageal cancer.

The company also closed on a $3 million seed funding round with participation from Tedco, Wexford Science and Technology, Riptide Ventures, Gaingels and other investors, according to a March 21 news release from Previse.

Data from the American Cancer Society in 2023 estimates that esophageal cancer has only a 20 percent five-year survival rate. By identifying Barrett's esophagus, the precursor to esophageal cancer, physicians can improve survival rates, the release said.

Esopredict will allow physicians to provide a tailored approach to Barrett's esophagus treatment. It can deliver timely and accurate risk predictions over a five-year horizon and identify changes in the DNA levels of four genes using a sample of Barrett's esophagus cells, according to the release.