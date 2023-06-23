Johns Hopkins' 1st pediatric gastroenterologist, Dr. Alan Lake, dies at 76

Alan Lake, MD, the first board-certified pediatric gastroenterologist at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital, has died at 76, according to a June 23 report from The Baltimore Sun.

Dr. Lake was a longtime member of the Maryland Pediatric Group in Lutherville, working as a gastroenterologist from 1983 until his retirement in 2016.

He worked at Johns Hopkins from 1979 to 2002, founding its Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition. He was the first pediatric gastroenterologist at Johns Hopkins, and now they have 12.

In 1991, he became an associate professor of pediatrics at the Hopkins School of Medicine, holding the role until 2016.

Dr. Lake died following complications from a stroke.