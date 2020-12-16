IBS guidelines, new centers, opposition to MS rules, and more: 7 GI industry notes

Here are seven updates on GI companies and practices over the past week:

The American College of Gastroenterology released its first clinical guideline on the management of irritable bowel syndrome, published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology.

A large group purchasing organization entered into a contract with Ambu for access to its single-use endoscope products.

The Digestive Health Physicians Association issued a statement opposing CMS' Most Favored Nation rule because it may potentially limit access to infusion services.

Jacksonville-based Digestive Disease Consultants is set to open a 14,377 square-foot surgery center in Orange Park, Fla., in 2021.

Silver Springs, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care opened the first HyGieaCare Center in Rockville, Md., offering patient access to same-day colonoscopy preparation.

New York City-based Mount Sinai Doctors opened a third location in Yonkers, N.Y., that will focus on primary care, cardiology, neurology and gastroenterology.

The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance issued a statement supporting new guidelines to begin colorectal cancer screening at age 45, but also petitioned for greater recognition of computed tomography colonography.

